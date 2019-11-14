Baseball

Mike Piazza agrees to manage Italy national team

AP

NEW YORK – Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza said he has agreed to become manager of Italy’s national baseball team.

The 51-year-old Piazza, who was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is of Italian ancestry. He tweeted Wednesday he will manage Italy at a European tournament in 2020 and at the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Piazza was Italy’s hitting coach at the 2009 and 2013 WBC tournaments.

In 2016, he bought control of the third-tier soccer club Reggiana, which dropped out of Serie C after the 2017-18 season.

Mike Piazza, seen in a March 2006 file photo, is set to become the Italy national team manager. | AP

