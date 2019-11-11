Raptors reserves snap Lakers' winning streak

The centerpiece of the Toronto Raptors’ championship team works at Staples Center now. Two more key components of last season’s sublime roster got injured right before the Raptors arrived in Los Angeles for the reunion.

In the opening weeks of life after Kawhi, the defending champs are learning they might be deeper than even they realized.

They definitely had enough to hold off Staples’ marquee tenants in a remarkable early-season win.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Fred VanVleet finished with 23 points and 10 assists and the Raptors snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ seven-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory Sunday night.

Chris Boucher matched his career high with 15 points for the Raptors, who have won three straight and six of seven. Two days after they lost starter Kyle Lowry to a broken left thumb and top reserve Serge Ibaka to a sprained right ankle, Toronto still made a decisive rally with four reserves on the floor early in the fourth quarter before hanging on late for its 10th consecutive win over the Lakers.

“I think everybody that stepped out there didn’t only contribute, but they played awesome,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

Norman Powell scored 14 points while starting in Lowry’s spot for Toronto, but every starter except Siakam was watching from the bench when the Raptors made a 17-6 run to start the fourth with nine points from Boucher. The Raptors also got 10 points from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in his first game action since Oct. 26, while rookie Terence Davis reached career highs of 13 points, three assists and five rebounds in his 17 minutes.

“It was great,” VanVleet said. “Best show I’ve seen all year. Those guys, just seeing them play, I know Coach has been hard on some of those guys, and to see them break through and have a moment, they’ve been working so hard. That’s what the NBA is about, is waiting for your opportunity, and you couldn’t find a better place to have it than LA in the bright lights against one of the best teams in the league.”

Toronto led 104-92 with 3:50 to play on Davis’ third 3-pointer, but Kyle Kuzma hit back-to-back 3-pointers while LA scored eight straight points. The Lakers then missed four consecutive 3-pointers with the chance to pull even, and Siakam threw down back-to-back dunks on the fast break to seal it, punctuating the Raptors’ repeated success in transition offense.

“Playing hard is the most important thing, and that’s what we did,” said Siakam, whose 3-for-15 start from the field prevented him from matching his 44-point effort in New Orleans two nights ago. “Everyone is understanding their role and playing to their strength.”

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and LeBron James had 13 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in his 85th career triple-double, but the Lakers lost for the first time since opening night against the Clippers. The Raptors used a zone defense at times, and they also regularly employed what Davis described as “a weird double-team” to force the Lakers out of their rhythm.

“They’ve still got championship players over there,” James said. “Don’t matter if they were short-handed. … They were the better team tonight, for sure. We had good opportunities to win the game, but they turned up in that fourth quarter.”

Davis and James both had big games, but the Lakers’ supporting cast wasn’t helpful and their team defense didn’t look nearly as sharp as it had been in recent games. Kuzma scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve got to get our offense clicking,” Davis said. “We’ve got to be able to score a little bit more, just for nights when our defense might not be there or they are making tough shots.”

In Other Games

Nuggets 100, Timberwolves 98

76ers 114, Hornets 106

Pacers 109, Magic 102

Bucks 121, Thunder 119

Cavaliers 108, Knicks 87

Suns 138, Nets 112

Trail Blazers 124, Hawks 113 (OT)