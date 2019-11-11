Olympics

Australia's ABC to cut radio coverage of Tokyo Olympics

AP

SYDNEY – Australia’s public broadcaster has decided for the first time in almost 70 years not to buy radio rights to an Olympic Games.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. cited budgetary constraints and changes in the way audiences access content in announcing Monday that it would not broadcast live radio coverage from next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“This is an incredibly tough decision, especially given our 67-year run as the official non-commercial Olympic Games radio broadcaster,” an ABC spokesman told the Australian Associated Press. “Due to competing budget priorities coupled with the fact that Australians can access Olympic Games coverage in many other ways, we have chosen not to pursue rights in 2020.”

The Australian Olympic Committee was among the strongest critics of the decision, saying it would lobby ABC chair Ita Buttrose to overturn it.

“The AOC is prepared to put this case to the chair of the ABC directly, on behalf of the 8 million Australians who participate in Olympic sports,” the national Olympic committee said. “The AOC believes the decision is monumentally short-sighted and a great let-down to Australians who rely on their national broadcaster — from the smallest of communities to our suburbs.”

The ABC first broadcast live radio coverage of an Olympics from Helsinki in 1952. Australia has twice hosted the Summer Games, in 1956 in Melbourne and at Sydney in 2000.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Homare Sawa (center), captain of Japan's 2011 Women's World Cup-winning squad, and her teammates have emerged as potential candidates to open the domestic leg of the Olympic torch relay in March 2020. KYODO
2011 Women's World Cup champion squad being eyed to open Japan torch relay: sources
The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is considering members of Nadeshiko Japan, soccer's 2011 Women's World Cup champion, as candidates to open the domestic leg of...
Frustrated residents of Japan will another shot at attending next year's Tokyo Olympics in an upcoming lottery.
Details announced for final 2020 lotto
The second and final lottery for Japanese residents to buy tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will c...
Placido Domingo
Opera singer Placido Domingo pulls out of Tokyo 2020 event
Opera performer Placido Domingo, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from a cultural festival planned in conjunction with the Tokyo Olympic Games, organize...

, , , ,