Sagan's Mu Kanazaki (right) and Yamaga's Ibuki Fujita vie for the ball during their match on Sunday. | KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Tosu wins nail-biter against Matsumoto to stay above relegation zone

Kyodo

TOSU, SAGA PREF. – Sagan Tosu avoided falling into the relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Matsumoto Yamaga, a fellow straggler in the J. League first division, on Sunday.

Takashi Kanai scored the game’s only goal on a 13th-minute free-kick at Ekimae Real Estate Stadium, and the hosts held on to win a tense defensive struggle to move up to 14th in the league, four points clear of the last relegation spot. Had the visitors come away with three points, they would have moved out of 17th place ahead of Sagan.

Yamaga, one of the first division’s better defensive clubs, was caught out on a free kick when two defenders hesitated and gave Kanai a free header from the middle of the penalty area. With his markers having opted to move between Kanai and the goal, the Sagan back rose unchallenged and headed Yuji Ono’s free-kick just past the defenders and inside the left post.

Sagan keeper Yohei Takaoka prevented a 50th-minute equalizer off a Yamaga corner. Takaoka dove to stop a shot and had the composure to kick it away when it was deflected. He then scrambled to gather up the rebound before Brazilian striker Paulinho could put it into the empty net.

Yamaga, which entered its 31st game of the season last in the J1 with 19 goals, was prevented from poaching a goal on the counter with the hosts having parked the bus in their penalty area.

But Sagan were likewise unable to get a shot past Yamaga ‘keeper Tatsuya Morita, who made a string of strong saves to keep his team in the hunt for a point.

The game devolved into a series of shoving matches as substitute Hiroyuki Takasaki theatrically fell in the penalty area while he and a defender vied for an 88th-minute long ball. He then went after Takaoka, who was apparently mocking his performance.

In Sunday’s other games, Vegalta Sendai beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 at home in a fight between two clubs trying to move further clear of relegation, while Oita Trinita beat Gamba Osaka 2-1 in a mid-table clash.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Urawa's Shinzo Kokroki vies for the ball during the first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Al-Hilal on Saturday in Riyadh.
Urawa falls in first leg of Asian Champions League final
Urawa Reds lost the first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on Saturday, with Andre Carrillo scoring a second-half header for the hosts to secure a 1-0 win....
Frontale's Kazuya Yamamura scores on a header in the 62nd minute against the Antlers on Saturday at Kashima Stadium. Kawasaki defeated Kashima 2-0.
Frontale triumph over Antlers to keep slim title hopes alive
Kawasaki Frontale clung to the slimmest hopes of a third straight J. League crown Saturday, handing the Kashima Antlers a 2-0 defeat that dented the eight-time champions' own title aspirations.
St. Louis' Zach Sanford (right) pushes Edmonton's Connor McDavid off the puck during the third period on Wednesday night.
Atalanta holds Man City as Walker plays in goal
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker had to fill in as an emergency goalkeeper to help preserve a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on Wednesday, as the Italian side earned its first point in the Champions L...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sagan's Mu Kanazaki (right) and Yamaga's Ibuki Fujita vie for the ball during their match on Sunday. | KYODO

, ,