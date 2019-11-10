More Sports / Golf

Ai Suzuki captures Toto Japan Classic to claim second straight victory

Kyodo

OTSU, SHIGA PREF. – Ai Suzuki claimed her second straight championship on Sunday after shooting a final-round 67 for a 17-under 199 total to win the Toto Japan Classic by three strokes.

The 25-year-old Suzuki, who led wire-to-wire at Seta Golf Club, closed out the jointly-sanctioned event with five birdies and no bogeys to record her sixth win of the season and 15th overall on the LPGA and Japan LPGA Tours.

“To be able to win this tournament, it’s truly like a dream,” said Suzuki, who won the Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies Golf Tournament in Saitama last week.

South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo finished second with a 14-under 202, while Australia’s Minjee Lee took third a further three strokes back.

Sakura Koiwai and Erika Kikuchi finished in a four-way tie for sixth at 207.

Defending champion, Nasa Hataoka shot a 70 and finished at a 1-over 217 in 52nd after a disastrous second round that saw her struggle with five bogeys and a double bogey.

Ai Suzuki holds the trophy after winning the Toto Japan Classic on Sunday. | KYODO

