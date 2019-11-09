Balanced scoring carries Cavaliers past Wizards

After four decades as a college coach, John Beilein is eight games into his first NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and on Friday night, he recorded his first win on the road.

Tristan Thompson had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Kevin Love added 16 points and 12 boards as the Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards 113-100 to end a three-game skid.

Seven Cavaliers scored at least 10 points as Cleveland improved to 3-5.

“It’s always great to get a road win,” Beilein said. “I don’t care what type of team you have. They guys needed it. When you win somewhere else, it’s always special.”

Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura bounced back from a zero-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday with a 21-point perfomance.

In his eighth game, the 21-year-old power forward scored his 100th career point, becoming the quickest Washington player to reach the milestone since five-time All-Star John Wall in the 2010-11 season.

The Toyama Prefecture native showed no lack of confidence despite a 0-for-5 outing in his previous game, knocking down his first seven field-goal attempts on his way to shooting 10-for-13 from the floor at Capital One Arena.

Hachimura, who also contributed seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals, helped the Wizards rally from a big deficit in the third quarter to give home fans hope of a comeback win.

He brought the crowd to its feet with a highlight-reel dunk over Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson late in the quarter as Washington (2-6) went on a 27-9 run.

The Wizards trailed 88-84 entering the fourth quarter.

Washington closed to 91-90 on Moe Wagner’s layup with 9:39 to play, but the Cavaliers outscored the Wizards 22-10 the rest of the way. Thompson had three key baskets in the last two minutes.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who was assessed a technical foul for the second straight game, felt the key to the game was Cleveland’s 29 free-throw attempts. Washington had six.

“It’s hard to overcome,” Brooks said.

Brooks wouldn’t explicitly criticize the officiating.

“Every time I’ve complained, they say they have the call right,” Brooks said.

T-Wolves 125, Warriors 119 (OT)

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points, hitting the tying basket late in regulation and the Timberwolves overcame D’Angelo Russell’s career-high 52 points to beat Golden State in overtime.

In overtime, Wiggins hit a victory-clinching 3 with 23 seconds remaining to help Minnesota snap a two-game losing streak.

Raptors 122, Pelicans 104

In New Orleans, Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points and had 20 rebounds in defending champion Toronto’s victory over the hosts.

In Other Games

Jazz 103, Bucks 100

Nuggets 100, 76ers 97

Knicks 106, Mavericks 102

Kings 121, Hawks 109

Pacers 112, Pistons 106

Magic 118, Grizzlies 86

Nets 119, Trail Blazers 115

Lakers 95, Heat 80