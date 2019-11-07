Naoya Inoue (left) and Nonito Donaire square off in the first round of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final on Thursday night at Saitama Super Arena. | KYODO

More Sports / Boxing

Naoya Inoue outpoints Nonito Donaire in World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final

by Kaz Nagatsuka

Staff Writer

SAITAMA – Japanese prodigy Naoya Inoue was a heavy favorite coming into the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final on Thursday night.

The undefeated king, who is dubbed “The Monster,” won. But it was an unexpected struggle.

Inoue (19-0, 16 knockouts) defeated future Half of Famer Nonito Donaire in a unanimous decision (116-111, 117-109, 114-113) before a jam-packed crowd at Saitama Super Arena on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Inoue received the Muhammad Ali Trophy for the tournament victory.

Donaire, who has earned world titles in five different weight classes, fell to 40-6 (26 KOs).

Inoue got a bruise above his right eye during the second round courtesy of a Donaire blow. He said after the fight that he had double vision for the rest of the bout.

In the 11th round, Inoue landed a vicious left hook to the body of Donaire, who is nicknamed “The Filipino Flash.” Donaire was knocked down and it appeared to be the end of the fight, but he got back up and kept competing until the final bell.

“Donaire was very tough,” Inoue, who holds WBA and IBF title belts, told the fans. “Thank you all for coming on a Thursday night!”

Inoue had competed in just four rounds in his previous three bouts.

In an earlier fight, Takuma Inoue, Naoya’s younger brother and the WBC interim bantamweight champion, faced Nordine Oubaali in a title unification fight. But the Japanese fell to the regular belt holder from France via a unanimous decision (110-107, 117-110, 115-112).

Inoue (13-1, three KOs) was overwhelmed by Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs), who was more physically imposing, in nearly every round. In the fourth round, Inoue was knocked down. It was the only knockdown of the fight.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Papa Massata Diack is seen in a May 2016 file photo.
Lamine Diack's son questioned over Russia doping cover-up
Papa Massata Diack, the son of former world athletics supremo Lamine Diack, has been questioned in his native Senegal about accusations he and his father covered up Russian doping for payment, a...
St. Louis' Zach Sanford (right) pushes Edmonton's Connor McDavid off the puck during the third period on Wednesday night.
Blues top Oilers for sixth straight win
The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues are rolling again. Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists and St. Louis remained atop the Western Conference standings, beating the second-p...
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, seen here in street clothes during last month's game against Green Bay, practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his knee.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has full practice, status still unclear for Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month. Coach Andy Reid said bef...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naoya Inoue (left) and Nonito Donaire square off in the first round of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final on Thursday night at Saitama Super Arena. | KYODO Takuma Inoue (right) and Nordine Oubaali exchange punches in the 10th round of their WBC bantamweight title fight on Thursday night. | KYODO Naoya Inoue (right) throws a punch at Nonito Donaire in the second round on Thursday night. | KYODO Naoya Inoue holds the Muhammad Ali Trophy after his triumph on Thursday night. | KYODO

, , , ,