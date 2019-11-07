Naoya Inoue outpoints Nonito Donaire in World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final

Japanese prodigy Naoya Inoue was a heavy favorite coming into the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final on Thursday night.

The undefeated king, who is dubbed “The Monster,” won. But it was an unexpected struggle.

Inoue (19-0, 16 knockouts) defeated future Half of Famer Nonito Donaire in a unanimous decision (116-111, 117-109, 114-113) before a jam-packed crowd at Saitama Super Arena on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Inoue received the Muhammad Ali Trophy for the tournament victory.

Donaire, who has earned world titles in five different weight classes, fell to 40-6 (26 KOs).

Inoue got a bruise above his right eye during the second round courtesy of a Donaire blow. He said after the fight that he had double vision for the rest of the bout.

In the 11th round, Inoue landed a vicious left hook to the body of Donaire, who is nicknamed “The Filipino Flash.” Donaire was knocked down and it appeared to be the end of the fight, but he got back up and kept competing until the final bell.

“Donaire was very tough,” Inoue, who holds WBA and IBF title belts, told the fans. “Thank you all for coming on a Thursday night!”

Inoue had competed in just four rounds in his previous three bouts.

In an earlier fight, Takuma Inoue, Naoya’s younger brother and the WBC interim bantamweight champion, faced Nordine Oubaali in a title unification fight. But the Japanese fell to the regular belt holder from France via a unanimous decision (110-107, 117-110, 115-112).

Inoue (13-1, three KOs) was overwhelmed by Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs), who was more physically imposing, in nearly every round. In the fourth round, Inoue was knocked down. It was the only knockdown of the fight.