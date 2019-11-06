JFA unveils "Clear Sky Japan" uniform for 2020 Olympics

The Japan Football Association unveiled a new national team uniform on Wednesday, breaking from tradition with a patterned shirt incorporating five shades of blue representing different hues of the sky.

The “Clear Sky Japan” kit was developed by Adidas Japan K.K. for representative sides including the men’s and women’s teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

While the front of the shirt features the multi-hued, camouflage-like pattern, the back is light blue with player numbers in red. The shorts remain dark blue and the socks are light blue.

In a video posted to social media, senior men’s national team players including Genki Haraguchi and Eiji Kawashima are surprised to see the drastically different uniform for the first time.

“It’s really out there. It’s cool, isn’t it?” midfielder Haraguchi says.

“It’s something new,” goalkeeper Kawashima says.

The women’s national team, Nadeshiko Japan, will debut the shirt in a friendly against South Africa at Kitakyushu Stadium on Sunday.