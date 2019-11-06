Japan coach Jamie Joseph part of group invited to apply for All Blacks post

New Zealand Rugby officials have ruled out a foreign coach for the All Blacks, revealing Wednesday that they have asked 26 New Zealanders to apply, a group that includes Jamie Joseph, who recently guided Japan to a historic first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Chairman Brent Impey said it was “a luxury” to have such coaching depth to call upon after Steve Hansen stepped down at the end of the World Cup last weekend.

The new coaching team will be named before Christmas, but Joseph is yet to say whether he will seek the All Blacks post or remain with Japan.

“If you look at what we’ve seen with the World Cup, many of those best coaches come from (New Zealand),” Impey said.

Impey said the selection panel, which includes former World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Graham Henry, expected applicants to have their coaching support team ready when interviewed.

“Whether it’s your scrum coach, your backs coach, your defense coach, whatever it is we want to see a team going forward,” he said.

“Those 26 candidates know what we’ve been saying so we’re expecting that in the applications.

“This is high performance. You’ve got to get the best, the very, very best. Our standards are very high. We believe our team has to be the best it possibly can.”