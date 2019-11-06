Australia women's team striker Sam Kerr (second from left) kicks the ball during a training session at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney in February. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Australia closes gender pay gap for male and female soccer players

AP

SYDNEY – Australia’s soccer federation and players’ union say they have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that closes the pay gap between the men’s and women’s national teams.

The new four-year CBA announced Wednesday ensures the Socceroos and Matildas receive a 24 percent share of an agreed aggregate of generated revenues in 2019-20, rising by 1 percent each year.

Under the agreement, players are entitled to 40 percent of prize money on qualifying for a FIFA World Cup, representing an increase from 30 percent. That share of prize money increases to 50 percent if they progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

“The new agreement reflects football’s determination to address issues of gender equity in all facets of the game and build a sustainable financial model that rewards players as national team revenues increase,” a joint statement said. “Significantly for the Matildas, a new three-tiered centralized contract system will see Australia’s finest women’s footballers provided with increased annual remuneration with the tier-one players earning the same amount as the top Socceroos.”

The agreement still doesn’t reflect equal remuneration: the Socceroos’ prize money is exponentially greater than the Matildas.

Local media reported that at the 2018 men’s World Cup in Russia, the Socceroos earned $5.5 million just for qualifying, and then failed to win a game. The Matildas earned about $700,000 for making the knockout stages at the Women’s World Cup in France this year.

Critics say the women will still end up with a much smaller share and that the teams should share the same percentage of a total prize money pool.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Chelsea's Reece James celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Ajax on Tuesday in London.
Chelsea claws back draw after Ajax surrenders three-goal lead
Substitute Reece James completed an improbable comeback for Chelsea against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday as the host came from three goals down to draw 4-4 after the Dutch team was re...
Frontale's Yu Kobayashi (right) celebrates his second-half goal against the Reds with teammate Yasuto Wakizaka at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday night. Kawasaki defeated Urawa 2-0.
Frontale keep title hopes alive with victory over struggling Reds
Kawasaki Frontale compounded the Urawa Reds' woes with a 2-0 defeat in the J. League on Tuesday, netting a goal in each half through Yasuto Wakizaka and late substitute Yu Kobayashi. Wit...
Guangzhou Evergrande head coach Fabio Cannavaro watches his team's Asian Champions League semifinal second leg against Urawa Reds on Oct. 23, in Guangzhou, China.
Fabio Cannavaro retains job at Evergrande after severe scolding by ownership
Guangzhou Evergrande manager Fabio Cannavaro will remain in charge of the struggling Chinese first-division side for now, but only after a stinging rebuke from the club's hierarchy who warned he...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia women's team striker Sam Kerr (second from left) kicks the ball during a training session at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney in February. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,