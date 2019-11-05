Japan to launch rugby council after success of 2019 RWC

Koichi Hagiuda, the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, announced Tuesday the establishment of a council for promoting rugby in Japan after the success of the Rugby World Cup, which ended on Saturday at International Stadium Yokohama.

The council will consider ways to increase the number of players and strengthen the national team’s international competitiveness, Hagiuda told reporters.

He added that the council, comprising the Japan Sports Agency, the Japan Rugby Football Union, the Japan Sport Council and the organizing committee of the Rugby World Cup, will have its first meeting before the end of the year at the earliest.

“We will proceed with the discussions while listening to the voices of players and other associated people, so that we can pass on the fruits of (this year’s Rugby World Cup) tournament to the next generation,” Hagiuda said.