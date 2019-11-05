Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (left) and goalie Tristan Jarry can't stop a puck that bounced off the back of Jarry and into the net for a goal by Boston's Brad Marchand in the third period on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Brad Marchand leads Bruins past Penguins

BOSTON – Brad Marchand batted one out of the air and into the net, and his game-winner deflected off the goaltender’s back.

Certainly not your average two goals, but things are far from normal about the Boston Bruins’ start this season.

Marchand scored his second of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Monday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

“They’re fun to be part of. You don’t expect them to come often, but they’re nice when they happen,” Marchand said of his big night, which included three assists and extended his point streak to 13 games.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston (11-1-2), which has won six straight. The Bruins are 7-0-1 at home this season.

Marchand skated in on the left wing and fired a wrister that hit the far post and went into the net off Tristan Jarry’s back. Krug’s one-timer from the right circle had tied it 4-4 midway into the third.

In the first, Marchand used a baseball-style swing to bat a loose puck out of the air and into the net, making it 2-0.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh.

Senators 6, Rangers 2

In New York, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as Ottawa routed the Rangers for its first road win of the season.

Predators 6, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville’s five second-period goals, and the Predators easily dispatched the Red Wings.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

In Edmonton, Derek Stepan scored at 2:01 of overtime and Arizona beat the Oilers.

