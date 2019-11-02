Makazole Mapimpi scores South Africa's first try in the 66th minute in the Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday night. | REUTERS

Rugby

South Africa beats England, captures third Rugby World Cup title

by Andrew McKirdy

Staff Writer

YOKOHAMA – South Africa lifted the Rugby World Cup for the third time after a clinical 32-12 victory over England in Saturday’s final.

The Springboks grinded England down with their awesome forward power combined with metronomic kicking from standoff Handre Pollard, and headed into the final 20 minutes at International Stadium Yokohama with a six-point lead.

Makazole Mapimpi then put daylight between the two teams with the game’s first try in the 66th minute, before Cheslin Kolbe added another with six minutes remaining to set the seal on the victory.

South Africa added to its World Cup wins in 1995 and 2007 to join New Zealand as the only countries to have captured the Webb Ellis Cup three times, with captain Siya Kolisi becoming the first black Springbok captain to lift the trophy.

South Africa was awarded a penalty with just 45 seconds on the clock, only for Pollard to miss his kick from just inside the England half.

England then lost prop Kyle Sinckler after he collided with teammate Maro Itoje’s shoulder while making a tackle, knocking himself out in the process. Dan Cole came on in his place.

Pollard put the Springboks ahead with a penalty right in front of the posts in the 10th minute, before Owen Farrell landed one for England to level the score 13 minutes later.

Pollard replied with a penalty immediately afterward to restore South Africa’s lead, before Farrell evened things up again following an intense period of England attacking at the Springboks’ line.

Pollard then kicked two penalties in quickfire succession late in the first half to send South Africa into the break with a six-point lead, and the standoff bagged another six minutes after the restart after the Springboks scrum had driven England back once again.

England’s scrum soon fought its way back into contention, however, and won a penalty that Farrell slotted over in the 52nd minute to reduce the deficit to six points.

More good work by England’s forwards won another penalty minutes later, but this time Farrell could not hit the target.

Pollard and Farrell exchanged penalties again to send the game into the final 20 minutes with South Africa six points in front, before Mapimpi streaked over the line for the game’s first try to give the Springboks a clear advantage. Referee Jerome Garces judged there was no knock-on in the buildup after a video replay, and Pollard kicked the conversion.

Kolbe made the game safe in the 74th minute, skipping through the England defense to touch down for a try in the corner.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Siya Kolisi, who is the first black captain of the Springboks, hoped to lift the Webb Ellis Cup after Saturday night's Rugby World Cup final against England.
Siya Kolisi, the Springboks' first black captain, gets his chance at history
It was the week after Siya Kolisi's fourth birthday when Nelson Mandela presented Springboks captain Francois Pienaar with the Webb Ellis Cup in a defining moment for rugby, and for South Africa...
New Zealand's Kieran Read salutes the crowd after receiving a bronze medal on Friday at Tokyo Stadium. REUTERS
New Zealand captain Kieran Read looks forward to starting new chapter in Top League
All Blacks captain Kieran Read closed his test career at the Rugby World Cup on Friday, but said he is looking forward to opening a new chapter of his career in Japan, after spending more than s...
LIVE: 2019 Rugby World Cup final — England vs South Africa
Konnichiwa! Welcome to our live coverage of the big one: the final match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in which England faces South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama for the first ti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Makazole Mapimpi scores South Africa's first try in the 66th minute in the Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday night. | REUTERS South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi (right) tackles England's Tom Curry in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday at International Stadium Yokohama. | AFP-JIJI England's Elliot Daly is tackled by a South Africa player in the first half. | AP South Africa's Handre Pollard kicks a penalty in the first half of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. | AP

6 IMAGES AVAILABLE

, , , , , , ,