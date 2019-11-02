South Africa beats England, captures third Rugby World Cup title

South Africa lifted the Rugby World Cup for the third time after a clinical 32-12 victory over England in Saturday’s final.

The Springboks grinded England down with their awesome forward power combined with metronomic kicking from standoff Handre Pollard, and headed into the final 20 minutes at International Stadium Yokohama with a six-point lead.

Makazole Mapimpi then put daylight between the two teams with the game’s first try in the 66th minute, before Cheslin Kolbe added another with six minutes remaining to set the seal on the victory.

South Africa added to its World Cup wins in 1995 and 2007 to join New Zealand as the only countries to have captured the Webb Ellis Cup three times, with captain Siya Kolisi becoming the first black Springbok captain to lift the trophy.

South Africa was awarded a penalty with just 45 seconds on the clock, only for Pollard to miss his kick from just inside the England half.

England then lost prop Kyle Sinckler after he collided with teammate Maro Itoje’s shoulder while making a tackle, knocking himself out in the process. Dan Cole came on in his place.

Pollard put the Springboks ahead with a penalty right in front of the posts in the 10th minute, before Owen Farrell landed one for England to level the score 13 minutes later.

Pollard replied with a penalty immediately afterward to restore South Africa’s lead, before Farrell evened things up again following an intense period of England attacking at the Springboks’ line.

Pollard then kicked two penalties in quickfire succession late in the first half to send South Africa into the break with a six-point lead, and the standoff bagged another six minutes after the restart after the Springboks scrum had driven England back once again.

England’s scrum soon fought its way back into contention, however, and won a penalty that Farrell slotted over in the 52nd minute to reduce the deficit to six points.

More good work by England’s forwards won another penalty minutes later, but this time Farrell could not hit the target.

Pollard and Farrell exchanged penalties again to send the game into the final 20 minutes with South Africa six points in front, before Mapimpi streaked over the line for the game’s first try to give the Springboks a clear advantage. Referee Jerome Garces judged there was no knock-on in the buildup after a video replay, and Pollard kicked the conversion.

Kolbe made the game safe in the 74th minute, skipping through the England defense to touch down for a try in the corner.