Soccer

Stoke City fires manager Nathan Jones after dismal start to season

Reuters

LONDON – Stoke City parted company with manager Nathan Jones on Friday after a disappointing run of results that has left the club in next-to-last place in the Championship.

Welshman Jones, 46, who arrived at Stoke in January, guided the club to only six wins from 38 matches in all competitions at bet365 Stadium.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Millwall left Stoke four points from getting out of the relegation zone.

“I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this football club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here,” Jones said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the club the very best for the future.”

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the second-tier club.

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the first-team affairs while Stoke look to make a new managerial appointment “as swiftly as possible.”

