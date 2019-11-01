The Antlers' Serginho (left) scores a second-half goal against the Reds on Friday at Kashima Stadium. | KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Antlers strengthen hold on first place by beating Reds

Kyodo

KASHIMA, IBARAKI PREF. – The Kashima Antlers strengthened their title bid by beating Urawa Reds 1-0 on Friday, with Serginho poaching the winner shortly after entering as a second-half substitute.

The grudge match at Kashima Stadium saw the two longtime rivals and recent Asian Champions League winners do battle amid vastly different fortunes in the first division.

Reigning Asian champion Kashima was looking to solidify its J1 lead after coming into the match with only goal difference separating it from second-place FC Tokyo, with Yokohama F. Marinos lurking just one point back.

The Reds, meanwhile, were aiming to move further from the relegation zone while navigating a grueling stretch of the calendar including the upcoming two-leg ACL final, in which they will shoot for their second continental crown in three years against Saudi side Al-Hilal.

With the match coming three days after Urawa’s 1-1 draw away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima, manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki opted to bench star attacker Shinzo Koroki, while starting Haruki Fukushima ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

Having been forced onto the back foot early, the Reds began asserting themselves later in the first half and went into the break roughly level on possession, with four shots on target to Kashima’s six.

Shoma Doi went close for Kashima in the 12th minute, chasing down a long ball from Kento Misao and forcing a save from Fukushima with a volley from just inside the area.

Antlers wingback Koki Machida wasted a good chance shortly afterward, rising to meet a cross from Ryohei Shirasaki directly in front but sending his header wide of the mark.

Yosuke Kashiwagi had an opportunity to put Urawa ahead in the 30th minute with a free kick from outside the area, but his attempt flew over the bar.

While possession remained evenly split in the second half, Urawa was unable to put an attempt on target after the break.

With Leo Silva leading the charge, Go Oiwa’s men made the breakthrough in the 72nd minute after laying siege to the Urawa area with a succession of balls from either side.

Following a frantic scramble inside the box, Fukushima parried a low strike from Doi into the path of the lurking Serginho, who blasted his close-range shot into the roof of the net.

The match descended into farce in the 84th minute when Otsuki was ejected for pushing over Ryota Nagaki shortly after the Antlers defender threw Reds midfielder Ewerton to the turf, sparking a brief shoving match between players from both teams.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in a penalty shootout against Arsenal in a League Cup fourth-round match on Wednesday at Anfield.
Liverpool ousts Arsenal in shootout to reach League Cup quarterfinals
After 19 goals on a wild night at Anfield — nine in a penalty shootout — Liverpool ousted Arsenal in the League Cup to reach the quarterfinals. Arsenal was moments away from ...
Kawasaki Frontale players, coaches and staff pose for a photo in front of their fans after winning the Levain Cup final on Saturday at Saitama Stadium.
No intercontinental title shot for Levain Cup winner Frontale
After mostly exorcising their reputation as "silver collectors" by claiming two straight J. League first division titles, Kawasaki Frontale have at last fully shed that reputation by claiming th...
East Asian Football Federation General Secretary Park Yong-soo (left) joins South Korean men's head coach Paulo Bento (second from left), women's head coach Colin Bell (second from right) and Korea Football Association executive director Hong Myung-bo at a Wednesday news conference in Seoul.
North Korean women will skip South Korea-hosted tournament
North Korea won't send its women's soccer team to a regional competition in South Korea in December amid strained ties between the two countries. The East Asian Football Federation said W...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Antlers' Serginho (left) scores a second-half goal against the Reds on Friday at Kashima Stadium. | KYODO

, ,