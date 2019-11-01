Rugby

Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England before RWC final

AP

Britain’s Royal Family is getting excited about England’s appearance in the Rugby World Cup final — even its most recent arrival.

Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Included in the message was a photo of the prince’s 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.

“A nice touch,” England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.

Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Former England international Jonny Wilkinson, seen before the start of a Rugby World Cup semifinal match between England and New Zealand on Saturday in Yokohama, participated in some of the best England-South Africa test matches over the years.
Revisiting five of the best England vs. South Africa test matches
Brief descriptions of five key matches between South Africa and England ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at International Stadium Yokohama: The countries have played 42 tests, w...
Jamie Joseph
Jamie Joseph, Brave Blossoms among nominees for World Rugby awards
Jamie Joseph and his Japan squad have been nominated for World Rugby awards in an elite field that includes the best teams and coaches in the game. Rassie Erasmus and Eddie Jones, who wi...
Rassie Erasmus
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus say he's stepping down after RWC final
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed Thursday he is stepping down from his role after the Rugby World Cup final. "To be honest, it's been 25 test matches, and is probably my last ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Prince Harry | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,