Retired rower Pete Reed, a three-time Olympic champion, becomes partially paralyzed after stroke

Three-time Olympic rowing champion Pete Reed revealed on Wednesday that he’s become partially paralyzed from a stroke.

Reed won a gold medal for Britain at each of the last three Summer Olympics before retiring last year. He said on Instagram he is paralyzed from the chest down after suffering a stroke in the middle of his spine last month. Reed said the extent of the damage is still not clear.

“There is a very small chance I will make no recovery and a very small chance I will make a full recovery,” he added. “Much more likely it will be somewhere in between.”

A spinal stroke is a disruption in the blood supply to the spinal cord and five-time world champion Reed says doctors do not know what caused his.

“It was in the middle of my spine so I’m currently paralysed beneath my chest,” said Reed. “My arms are still strong and my brain is still as average as it ever was.”

Reed is an officer in the British Navy. He was a member of the gold-winning coxless four crew at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and switched to the eight for 2016.