Rugby

Kumamoto restaurant files criminal complaint against Uruguay rugby team

JIJI

KUMAMOTO – A restaurant in Kumamoto filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against players and others related to Uruguay’s national rugby team, accusing them of damaging its property.

The players and others involved on the team behaved violently and inflicted damage to the restaurant’s equipment, including audio devices, during a visit in the early hours of Oct. 14, according to the complaint.

The restaurant is also considering filing a civil lawsuit demanding damages. The incident cost the restaurant over ¥4 million, its lawyer said.

The group of players and others visited the restaurant after Uruguay’s loss to Wales in a Rugby World Cup match at Kumamoto Stadium on Oct. 13. A restaurant employee was injured after he was tackled by two of them at the time.

In a comment to Jiji Press on Oct. 16, an official at Uruguay’s rugby union said that the incident was very minor and settled at the scene.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday to announce his team for Rugby World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday night in Yokohama.
England coach Eddie Jones makes no changes for Rugby World Cup final
England head coach Eddie Jones has warned Rugby World Cup final opponent South Africa that his team is capable of improving on last week's semifinal destruction of two-time defending champion Ne...
Fans watch the match between Japan and South Africa in Oita’s fan zone on Oct. 20.
Japanese fans deal with 'rugby loss' after team's quarterfinal exit from World Cup
Japanese captivated by their Brave Blossoms' historic run to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals are suffering a new form of bereavement — "rugby loss" — after their team fell to South Africa. Fan...
New Zealand's Ryan Crotty (left) and Anton Lienert-Brown take part in a training session at Tokyo's Tatsuminomori Seaside Park on Friday.
All Blacks aim to start next Rugby World Cup streak with bronze
A painful knockout loss in 2007 was the catalyst for an All Blacks resurgence that led to unprecedented Rugby World Cup success. In his last game in charge, Steve Hansen wants his player...

, , , ,