Wales coach Warren Gatland reacts after his team's loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semifinals on Sunday in Yokohama. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Warren Gatland likely not among targets for All Blacks

AP

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew says Wales coach Warren Gatland likely will not be considered to succeed Steve Hansen as All Blacks head coach because of his commitment to the British and Irish Lions.

In an interview with New Zealand’s Radio Sport on Monday, Tew said it would be “impossible to coach the All Blacks and the Lions in a four-year period.”

Gatland, who will return to New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup to coach the Hamilton-based Chiefs on a four-year contract, has also signed to coach the Lions in South Africa in 2021.

The four-member panel which will choose Hansen’s successor won’t be named until after the All Blacks play Wales in Friday’s Rugby World Cup bronze medal match.

Tew said the new All Blacks coach would be named “before Christmas.” He said it was not necessary to accelerate the process after New Zealand’s semifinal loss to England on Saturday.

While the panel would “reach out” to prospective applicants, all high performance coaches around the world know the All Blacks job is available and candidates would be “self-selecting.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Yasunori Katsukura (right) and Hitoshi Kikuchi decided to support South Africa during the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday in Yokohama.
Japanese fans find new ways to enjoy Rugby World Cup following Brave Blossoms' exit
The Brave Blossoms may have already been eliminated, but Japanese fans are still trying to take in as much of the Rugby World Cup experience as possible over the remaining days of the quadrennia...
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi celebrates after the Springboks' win over Wales in the Rugby World Cup semifinals on Sunday in Yokohama.
Triumphant Springboks carrying national pride into Rugby World Cup final
South Africa's Rugby World Cup players are hoping an "inspirational" groundswell of support back home can help them lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time this coming Saturday, after booking thei...
South Africa's RG Snyman comes down with the ball during his team's semifinal against Wales at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday in Yokohama.
South Africa outlasts Wales in semifinal thriller to reach Rugby World Cup final
Handre Pollard slotted a penalty with four minutes remaining to send South Africa into the Rugby World Cup final after a nail-biting 19-16 win over Wales on Sunday. Pollard and Wales' Dan...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wales coach Warren Gatland reacts after his team's loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semifinals on Sunday in Yokohama. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,