Jets grab momentum in second quarter, hold on to beat Susanoo Magic

The Chiba Jets Funabashi trailed by nine points after the opening quarter of Saturday’s game against the visiting Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The Jets changed the narrative in the second quarter, outscoring the Susanoo Magic 25-9. They remained in control the rest of the way in a 79-67 victory at Funabashi Arena.

Rookie forward Nick Mayo, an Eastern Kentucky University product, led Chiba (4-5) with 20 points. He’s averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.

Jets veteran big man Gavin Edwards finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds, Yuki Togashi poured in 13 points and Michael Parker had eight points, 11 boards, three steals and three blocks. Ryumo Ono matched Parker’s scoring total.

For Shimane (2-7), Robert Carter had a team-high 22 points, followed by Brian Qvale’s 14 and Takuya Soma’s 10.

Albirex BB 68, Hannaryz 60

In Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, Niigata ended a two-game slide by leading from start to finish against the hosts.

Keita Imamura and Lamont Hamilton paced the Albirex (2-7) with 13 points apiece. Captain Jun Uzawa provided 11 points and Nick Perkins had 10 points and 12 boards, with Shinsuke Kashiwagi dishing out six assists.

Center David Simon led Kyoto (6-3) with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Rashaan Holloway added 16 points for the Hannaryz, who shot 39.1 percent (25 of 64) in the series opener.

Alvark 92, SeaHorses 84

In Tachikawa, Alex Kirk ignited the two-time defending champions with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting and Daiki Tanaka had 12 points and 10 assists without a turnover in a victory over Mikawa.

Kevin Jones poured in 19 points for Tokyo (5-2), which never trailed.

The Alvark scored 25 points from the visitors’ turnovers; Mikawa had three on Tokyo’s giveaways.

Yuta Okada and Kosuke Kanamaru both scored 15 points for the SeaHorses (3-6), while Chris Otule and J.R. Sakuragi finished with 14 apiece.

“Mikawa is a team with the (top) offense in the league, and it was necessary to (play) high-level defense, but I feel that we were able to do it most of the time today,” Alvark coach Luka Pavicevic said.

Diamond Dolphins 83, B-Corsairs 72

In Nagoya, newcomer Ishmael Lane’s 17-point, nine-rebound effort and Taito Nakahigashi all-around solid play were pivotal performances in the hosts’ victory over Yokohama.

Nakahigashi contributed nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Shuto Ando scored 15 points for the West Division-leading Diamond Dolphins (7-2).

B-Corsairs pivot Jason Washburn had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Reginald Becton added 15 points and Kota Akiyama drained four 3s in his 12-point outing.

Yokohama (4-4) trailed 43-30 at halftime.

Brex 88, Grouses 75

In Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, Utsunomiya sank 14 3-pointers and held the hosts to three en route to a series-opening win.

Yusuke Endo (4 of 7) and ex-Duke University and NBA player Shavlik Randolph (4 of 5) provided a big spark for the Brex’s perimeter offense. Shuhei Kitagawa and Makoto Hiejima both nailed two 3s.

MVP candidate Ryan Rossiter led Utsunomiya (7-2) with 25 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Randolph, whose NBA career included stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns from 2005 to 2015, scored 15 points in 13-plus minutes and Endo had 14.

Veteran power forward Kosuke Takeuchi grabbed 12 rebounds. After the game, he said he was impressed with the team’s determination.

“I think that my teammates have won even in difficult conditions and proved that they can fight this season,” Takeuchi told reporters.

Naoki Uto paced the Grouses (3-6) with 26 points, including 10-for-10 at the foul line. Leo Lyons finished with 15 points and 16 boards and Josh Peppers also had a 15-point game.

Northern Happinets 77, Lakestars 63

In Akita, the hosts’ defensive pressure had a profound impact on the game.

Shiga turned the ball over 19 times, which limited its offensive opportunities. Akita made 12 steals, with nine players recording at least one steal.

The Lakestars (2-7) finished with 51 shots from the field, 21 fewer attempts than the Northern Happinets.

Justin Keenan led Akita (4-4) with 18 points and Masashi Hosoya canned 4 of 7 3s in a 14-point effort. Takatoshi Furukawa drained 4 of 5 3s and scored 12 points.

Shiga’s Koyo Takahashi had 15 points, Takumi Saito contributed 13 with nine assists and Charles Rhodes scored 12.

Golden Kings 74, NeoPhoenix 59

In Okinawa City, Ryukyu outscored winless San-en in all four quarters to record a convincing victory.

Jack Cooley’s double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) and De’Mon Brooks’ 16 points set the tone for the Golden Kings (5-3), who also got 15 points from Yuki Mitsuhara and 13 from Narito Namizato.

Kyle Barone led the NeoPhoenix (0-9) with 14 points.

Evessa 82, Levanga 77

In Osaka, Josh Harrellson crashed the boards effectively throughout the contest and corralled a game-best 15 rebounds as the hosts edged Hokkaido.

Harrellson also scored 27 points, including 9 of 11 from 2-point range.

Richard Hendrix (21 points, 13 boards) and Ira Brown (17 points, 11 assist) also had noteworthy games for the Evessa (5-3).

Markeith Cummings finished with 30 points for the Levanga (5-4) and Asahi Tajima had 24.

Brave Thunders 81, Sunrockers 74

In Tokyo, Nick Fazekas’ 22-point, 12-rebound effort and Yuma Fujii’s 17 points helped carry Kawasaki past Shibuya.

Fujii converted 7 of 9 shots from the field for the Brave Thunders (8-1). Teammate Ryusei Shinoyama made five steals.

Kawasaki embarked on a 14-0 run to pull ahead 54-41 in the third quarter.

For the Sunrockers (5-2), Leo Vendrame had a team-high 23 points and Sebastian Saiz scored 16 and snared 10 rebounds. Ryan Kelly added 15 points and 13 boards.

Second-division update

Saturday’s results:

Volters 87, Wat’s 80

Brave Warriors 71, Crane Thunders 56

Earthfriends 65, Excellence 63

Rizing Zephyr 88, Firebonds 87

89ers 68, Robots 62

Fighting Eagles 87, Wyverns 63

Five Arrows 76, Alphas 74

Orange Vikings 104, Bambitious 96

Storks 73, Dragonflies 67