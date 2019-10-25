Osaka Evessa coach Kensaku Tennichi's team is 4-3 through Wednesday. Ten of the 18 first-division teams have winning records at this point in the new season. | B. LEAGUE

Brave Thunders, Sunrockers setting early pace in standings

by Ed Odeven

Nearly a month into the new B. League season, it’s already quite clear that parity among teams is a defining characteristic of the 2019-20 campaign.

Consider the following: Only two teams have one loss through Wednesday (the Sunrockers Shibuya, who are 5-1, and the 7-1 Kawasaki Brave Thunders), while 12 of 18 first-division clubs have already amassed two, three, four or five defeats.

Meanwhile, the San-en NeoPhoenix, who have plagued by injuries, are still vying for their first victory. They fell to 0-8 on Wednesday night.

Surprising to many league observers, the Chiba Jets are among the teams closer to the bottom than the top. They are 3-5 after a 96-77 road victory over the Akita Northern Happinets on Wednesday. (Last season, the Jets went 52-8 and were the championship runners-up for the second year in a row. They won 46 of 60 games two seasons ago.)

Long win streaks and lengthy slides will create some separation in the standings.

And clear-cut title contenders will emerge, too.

As it now stands, the two-time reigning champion Alvark Tokyo are 4-2 and the Osaka Evessa, Ryukyu Golden Kings and Yokohama B-Corsairs are all 4-3. The Akita Northern Happinets (3-4 and SeaHorses Mikawa and Toyama Grouses (both 3-5) are among the clubs seeking to rise in the standings and play more consistently.

Making a statement

The visiting Utsunomiya Brex handed the Sunrockers Shibuya their first defeat of the season, 91-81, in a marquee midweek showdown. Powering the Brex’s performance at both ends of the floor was star foward Ryan Rossiter, who scored 29 points, got to the free-throw line for 14 shots (he made 10), hauled in a game-best 18 rebounds and dished out eight assists.

The Brex played their fourth straight game without veteran forward Jeff Gibbs, who sustained a left biceps injury on Oct. 13 against the Shiga Lakestars.

“It was good to get a win on the road,” Rossiter said in an on-court TV interview after the game. “Shibuya’s an undefeated team, so it’s a big win in conference.”

