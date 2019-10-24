Urawa Reds' Shinzo Koroki controls the ball in the first half against Guangzhou Evergrande in the second leg of the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday in Guangzhou, China. | KYODO

Soccer

Urawa defeats Guangzhou to reach Asian Champions League final

Kyodo

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Shinzo Koroki struck early in the second half Wednesday as the Urawa Reds advanced to their second Asian Champions League final in three years with a 3-0 aggregate win over Guangzhou Evergrande.

The gutsy 1-0 victory at Tianhe Stadium came three weeks after the Reds won the opening leg 2-0 at Saitama Stadium thanks to goals from Fabricio and Takahiro Sekine.

Having played most of the first half in Guangzhou on the back foot, the 2017 champions scored a pivotal away goal five minutes after the break when Koroki met a Daiki Hashioka cross in the air to head home from close range.

Needing to overcome the 2-0 deficit from the first leg, Fabio Cannavaro’s side had opted for an all-out attack from the outset of the second leg on home soil.

Spearheaded by Brazilian attackers Elkersen and Anderson Talisca, the seven-time Chinese Super League winners quickly put the Urawa defense under pressure and forced a number of early saves from goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

But a determined defensive effort, including a standout performance from the 33-year-old Nishikawa, saw the visitors finish with a clean sheet despite Guangzhou dominating the final shot tally 19-5.

Saudi side Al-Hilal await Urawa in the two-leg final to determine the 2019 Asian champions.

Winning the continental championship would be a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season for Tsuyoshi Otsuki’s men, who have struggled domestically and currently sit 12th in the J. League first division.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Barcelona's Lionel Messi moves for the ball against Slavia Prague in Champions League action on Wednesday night.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi stars in Champions League victory over Slavia Prague
Lionel Messi and titleholder Liverpool were in top form in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Messi scored one goal and set up another as Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 to take c...
Antlers players salute fans at Kashima Stadium after defeating Honda FC on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Emperor's Cup.
Antlers reach Emperor's Cup semifinals after ending Honda FC's Cinderella run
Kashima Antlers eliminated Emperor's Cup surprise package Honda FC on Wednesday, reaching the semifinals of the tournament with a 1-0 win after Shoma Doi struck midway through the second half.
Atletico Madrid's Charlyn Corral (right) celebrates scoring a goal with Toni Duggan during her team's Women's Champion's League match against Manchester City in Manchester, England, on Oct. 16.
Women soccer players to go on strike in Spain
Women soccer players in Spain plan to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours and minimum wages. Around 200 players met in Madrid late Tuesday and voted i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Urawa Reds' Shinzo Koroki controls the ball in the first half against Guangzhou Evergrande in the second leg of the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday in Guangzhou, China. | KYODO

, , ,