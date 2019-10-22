Patriots rip Jets, move to 7-0

Tom Brady set the tone and the New England Patriots’ blitz-happy defense took over from there.

Bill Belichick’s bunch is still undefeated after another absolutely dominant performance.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett, Sony Michel ran for three scores and New England forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers while cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

“We were able to make some plays early in the game,” Belichick said, “and play pretty solid for 60 minutes.”

The Patriots improved to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015. They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.

And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.

Belichick blitzed Darnold often, giving the second-year quarterback little time and forcing him into bad — and often ugly — throws. Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore and Terrence Brooks all had interceptions. Darnold also lost a fumble on a sack.

Brady was 31 of 45 for 249 yards with a TD and an interception before leaving with 2:55 left.