Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan (center) speaks at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday. Cricketers in the country have called a strike, demanding pay rises for players as well as coaches and groundsmen. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Cricket

Bangladesh's cricket players to strike over wages, increased representation

AP

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s cricket players have decided to go on strike, stating that they won’t take part in the sport until their 11 demands are met.

The players want an increased say in cricket matters and an improvement of domestic pay packages. They also urged for an improvement of pay packages for groundsmen, as well as more money for local coaches.

No age-level cricket players were included among those seeking the 11-point demands.

“We did not include under-19 team here as they are preparing for the World Cup. Everybody else is here and we know everybody is with us,” Bangladesh test captain Shakib Al Hasan said. “We are not going to be involved in cricket unless our demand is fulfilled.”

Hasan said the strike is for domestic and first-class cricket to international cricket.

“We could not include our women’s cricketers because this decision was taken suddenly and if they have any demands they can include it with us,” Hasan said. “I am sure they must have some demands and if they join us we can put it forward.”

Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chwodhury said they would discuss the matter.

“We have just been informed about the development through media. They (players) are yet to talk on this matter with us directly,” Chowdhury said. “We surely will take a decision on this matter. At this point, I can’t say anything on this.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Australia's Jason Day of Australia (right) talks with Tiger Woods on the first hole during the Challenge: Japan Skins event ahead of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at Accordia Golf Narashino C.C. in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday.
Jason Day wins banter game after beating Tiger Woods in Japan Skins
Not only did Jason Day win the inaugural The Challenge: Japan Skins game on Monday, beating Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, he also won the needling contest. Turning to W...
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (left) throws a touchdown pass against the Raiders on Sunday in Grene Bay, Wisconsin.
Aaron Rodgers throws five TDs, runs in one as Packers roll
The Green Bay Packers gave the rest of the NFL its first true glimpse of what Matt LaFleur's offense can look like with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. And it was scary. Rodgers had h...
Image Not Available
Ricky Williams' Heisman Trophy sells for auction-record $504,000
The Heisman Trophy won by Ricky Wiliams in 1998 at Texas was sold at auction for $504,000, setting a record for college football's most recognizable award. The winning bid for the tr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan (center) speaks at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday. Cricketers in the country have called a strike, demanding pay rises for players as well as coaches and groundsmen. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,