Dennis Rodman is seen in a January 2016 file photo. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Dennis Rodman denies slapping guest at birthday party

AP

DELRAY, BEACH FLORIDA – Dennis Rodman is pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of slapping a man who was celebrating the former NBA star’s birthday at a Florida bar last May.

Rodman’s attorney Lorne Berkeley denies the accusation and said an investigation will exonerate the retired player.

Delray Beach Police said Jeff Soulouque attended the May 17 birthday event at the Buddha Sky Bar. They say Soulouque told an officer he was talking to someone behind the former player. An affidavit says Rodman turned around and smacked him and immediately apologized.

Soulouque said he was a little swollen the next morning and decided to press charges. The officer said he did not observe any swelling.

Berkeley pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Florida court on behalf of Rodman.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has been bothered by a sore knee and will miss the opening weeks of the new NBA season.
Reports say Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson sidelined for weeks with sore knee
NBA rookie star Zion Williamson is expected to miss a span of weeks at the start of the season with a sore right knee, according to multiple reports Friday. The New Orleans Pelicans newc...
Washington's Bradley Beal (right), seen here driving around New York's RJ Barrett last week, has signed a contract extension with the Wizards.
Wizards lock up All-Star Bradley Beal with $72 million extension
Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard.
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan opens first of two medical clinics in Charlotte
An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded to provide care to underprivileged members of the community. The six-time NBA champion and ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dennis Rodman is seen in a January 2016 file photo. | AP