Basketball / NBA

Michael Jordan opens first of two medical clinics in Charlotte

AP

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded to provide care to underprivileged members of the community.

The six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner was on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Tears streamed down Jordan’s cheeks as he said, “This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years.”

The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Jordan vowed to do more, saying “this is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can.”

Jordan first announced the $7 million gift in 2017.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Washington's Bradley Beal (right), seen here driving around New York's RJ Barrett last week, has signed a contract extension with the Wizards.
Wizards lock up All-Star Bradley Beal with $72 million extension
Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard.
Kyoto Hannaryz center David Simon, an Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne alum, leads the B. League first division in scoring (25.8 points per game).
Veteran big man David Simon lighting it up for Kyoto
Two weeks is a small sample size, but it provides some clues about the potential of players and teams since the new season tipped off on Oct. 3. We're already seeing the emergence of some new im...
The Jets' Michael Parker dunks in third-quarter action against the SeaHorses on Monday in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. Chiba beat Mikawa 107-84.
Yuki Togashi regains shooting touch as Jets steamroll SeaHorses
Chiba Jets point guard Yuki Togashi maintained his poise during his zero-point scoring performance (0-for-11 from the floor) in Sunday's series opener, a game in which he dished out 12 assists.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Jordan | PUBLIC DOMAIN

,