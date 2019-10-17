Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left), seen in a March 2017 file photo, is coping with an ankle ailment. | AP

Manchester United's Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool game

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool, while goalkeeper David de Gea is unlikely to recover in time for the match.

Pogba has an ankle problem and Solskjaer confirmed that the 26-year-old has had a setback in his recovery.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier.

“He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no.”

De Gea was forced off with a leg muscle injury during Spain’s European Championship qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday and Solskjaer said he is also likely to miss the Liverpool game at Old Trafford.

“I think he’ll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it’s just one of those things,” Solskjaer said.

United is in 12th place, 15 points adrift of Premier League leader Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s game between the fierce rivals.

