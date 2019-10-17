England's George Ford (center) is seen in action against Argentina on Oct. 5 in a Rugby World Cup match at Tokyo Stadium. Ford was named to the bench for England's quarterfinal match against Australia. | REUTERS

England coach Eddie Jones drops George Ford to bench for showdown with Australia

BEPPU, OITA PREF. – England coach Eddie Jones insisted flyhalf George Ford has a “significant role to play” on Thursday after he dropped him to the bench for Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal against Australia.

Ford has been one of England’s leading players in Japan but Jones moved captain Owen Farrell from inside center to flyhalf, with Henry Slade given his first start of the tournament alongside Manu Tuilagi in midfield.

Jones, however, insisted Ford would still play a major part in Saturday’s crunch clash between the old rivals in Oita.

“George is in the 23, we have a starting team and a finishing team,” he told reporters at England’s hotel in Beppu on Thursday.

“I spoke to him this morning and he’s obviously disappointed, but everyone has a role in the team.

“He has got a significant role to play.”

Farrell, who has plenty of test experience at No. 10, his position for European and English champion Saracens, said: “I’ve played fly-half plenty of times before, it’s more about how I can get us in the place where we can perform well at the weekend.”

Jones, the Wallabies’ coach when they lost the 2003 World Cup final to England in Sydney, insisted: “It’s always a horses-for-courses situation, we are always looking to pick the right team for the right game.”

Slade, hampered by a knee injury, has played just 40 minutes of test rugby since starting in England’s dramatic 38-38 Six Nations draw with Scotland at Twickenham in March.

“Hopefully I can let out the frustration and get back into things really well,” said Slade. “I am just excited now to get out there and get the job done.”

Jones made three personnel changes and two positional switches as England look to secure a semifinal against either reigning champion New Zealand or Ireland.

Mako Vunipola is back at loosehead prop following a hamstring injury sustained during a win over Argentina in what became England’s final group match, after their Pool C finale against France was canceled because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Meanwhile Courtney Lawes returns to the second row alongside Maro Itoje. Prop Joe Marler and lock George Kruis are on the bench.

“Mako has been training exceptionally well. His ability to be influential warrants his selection,” Jones said.

The two positional changes are Farrell’s shift and Tuilagi’s move from outside to inside center.

“Australia defend a certain way and we believe those players can trouble their defence, defensively we feel that 10-12-13 (flyhalf, inside center, outside center) combination is a strong combination,” said Jones.

Meanwhile, Billy Vunipola has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against the Pumas almost a fortnight ago, with the powerful No. 8 proving his fitness in training on Wednesday.

In the backs, wing Jonny May — averaging a try every two games — wins his 50th cap.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika played alongside Jones at Sydney club Randwick and the England boss said: “Australia are a good tournament team, they are well coached by Michael and we will have to play well to beat them.”

England has won all six of its tests against Australia since Jones took over as coach after the 2015 World Cup, where the Wallabies condemned host England to a first-round exit with a 33-13 victory at Twickenham.

But former Japan coach Jones played down that record, saying: “The great thing about a World Cup is each game is a match by itself.

“What you’ve done in the past doesn’t affect what you do on Saturday.”

England's George Ford (center) is seen in action against Argentina on Oct. 5 in a Rugby World Cup match at Tokyo Stadium. Ford was named to the bench for England's quarterfinal match against Australia. | REUTERS

