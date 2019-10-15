Rugby

More than half of Japan watched Brave Blossoms' victory over Scotland on Nippon Television

Reuters

More than half of Japan tuned in to watch the Brave Blossoms’ 28-21 Rugby World Cup win over Scotland on Sunday that earned Japan a place in the knockout stage for the first time, figures released by a ratings tracker showed.

Peak audience share clocked in at 53.7 percent of households in the greater Tokyo area and 52.2 percent in the Kansai region for the broadcast on Nippon Television, Video Research told Reuters on Tuesday.

The average over the course of the match was 39.2 percent in Kanto and 37.2 percent in Kansai.

The peak was reached at 9:41 p.m., a Video Research spokeswoman said, at the end of the match as Japan’s win sealed the top spot in Pool A and set up a quarterfinal clash against South Africa this Sunday.

That surpassed the high of 46.1 percent reached during Japan’s match against Samoa, which World Rugby had said was a record audience and local media had called the most-watched sporting event of the year in Japan.

The figures will be welcomed by World Rugby, which 10 years ago made the decision to bring the tournament to Asia for the first time, hoping to promote the sport beyond its traditional heartlands.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Brave Blossoms players lift weights during a training session on Tuesday in Tokyo. Japan faces South Africa in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.
Brave Blossoms pose 'scary' challenge for South Africa, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says
Two weeks ago, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus described it as a "scary" prospect. It got a whole lot scarier this week. South Africa is now in Japan's way at the Rugby World Cup an...
Ireland's Bundee Aki, seen practicing in Fukuoka on Friday, will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after receiving a red card in Saturday's match against Samoa.
Ireland's Aki banned for three games
Ireland center Bundee Aki will miss the rest of Ireland's Rugby World Cup campaign after failing to have his red card overturned for a high tackle in the Pool A game against Samoa on Saturday.
Japan props Koo Ji-won (left) and Asaeli Ai Valu celebrate after the team's Rugby World Cup Pool A win over Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday.
Collective unity behind Japan's remarkable run
The defining moment during Sunday's enthralling Rugby World Cup game between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama was not Kenki Fukuoka's superb second try. Nor was it any of the umpteen tackles put in b...

, , , , , , ,