More Sports / Boxing

Patrick Day in coma after brutal knockout: report

AP, AFP-JIJI

CHICAGO – Boxer Patrick Day was taken to a hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday night.

Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.

Day, 27, from Freeport, New York, was instantly knocked out and it wasn’t clear if he regained consciousness. He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

Day was knocked down twice earlier in the fight.

Fight broadcaster DAZN said Day suffered a seizure in the ambulance and needed a breathing tube once he arrived at the hospital.

ESPN reported that Day had emergency brain surgery and went into a coma, but did not say whether he fell into the coma or it was induced by the doctors.

No details of the head injury were given and the promoter, Matchroom Boxing, did not issue a statement on Saturday night other than to say Day was transported to a local hospital.

“Please pray for Pat!! Come home safe!,” Conwell wrote on his social media Twitter account following the fight.

