AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Track & Field

Eliud Kipchoge becomes first person to run a marathon in under two hours

AP, AFP-JIJI

VIENNA – Eliud Kipchoge has become the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although it will not count as a world record.

The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Saturday at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt.

Kipchoge was supported by 36 pacemakers who accompanied him in alternating groups, one of the reasons the IAAF will not ratify the time as a world record.

Running at a consistent average pace of 2:50 per kilometer (4:33.5 minutes per mile), Kipchoge was 11 seconds ahead of schedule halfway through his run.

The pacemakers left him for the final 500 meters, and Kipchoge punched his chest twice in celebration when he finished.

“I am the first man — I want to inspire many people, that no human is limited,” said the history-making Kipchoge.

“We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world. My wife and three children, I am happy for them to come and witness history.”

Kipchoge told reporters earlier this week that his attempt in Vienna was about “making history in this world, like the first man to go to the moon.”

“I just have to make that click in people’s minds that no human is limited,” he said.

The Prater park in the Austrian capital offered long straights, protected from the wind by high trees, for most of the 9.6-km course, which Kipchoge completed more than 4 times.

It was his second attempt at breaking the two-hour barrier, after missing out by 26 seconds at a similar event on the Formula One track in Monza, Italy, in May 2017.

Kipchoge, who took Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and has won 10 of his 11 marathons, holds the official world record of 2:01:39 since shattering the previous best mark by 78 seconds in Berlin last year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Conor Dwyer, seen posing with his men's 200-meter freestyle bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, retired on Friday. Dwyer was suspended 20 months for doping after an arbitration panel found he had testosterone pellets inserted in his body.
Conor Dwyer retires after being suspended for doping
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Conor Dwyer of the United States announced his retirement Friday, shortly after receiving a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted into his hi...
Image Not Available
Nagornyy wins all-around title
Nikita Nagornyy of Russia won his first men's all-around gymnastics title at the world championships Friday after his closest rival made a crucial error on the last rotation. Nagornyy sc...
Image Not Available
Nike closing Oregon Project in wake of Alberto Salazar ban
Nike on Friday announced it is closing its Oregon Project track and field program following Alberto Salazar's four-year ban. "Uninformed innuendo and unsubstantiated assertions has becom...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

AFP-JIJI

, ,