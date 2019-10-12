Liverpool's Harvey Elliot cited for mocking Harry Kane

A teenage Liverpool player was banned for two weeks on Friday for using a derogatory term during an abusive post on social media mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Harvey Elliott, who is 16 and plays for England’s Under-17 side, admitted to a charge of misconduct by the English Football Association for an “aggravated breach” of rules.

After the Champions League final between the two teams on June 1, Elliott looked into the camera on a mobile phone and used discriminatory language about Kane in a short video.