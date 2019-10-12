Liverpool's Harvey Elliott stands inside Wembley Stadium before an Aug. 4 match against Manchester City. | REUTERS

Soccer

Liverpool's Harvey Elliot cited for mocking Harry Kane

AP

LONDON – A teenage Liverpool player was banned for two weeks on Friday for using a derogatory term during an abusive post on social media mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Harvey Elliott, who is 16 and plays for England’s Under-17 side, admitted to a charge of misconduct by the English Football Association for an “aggravated breach” of rules.

After the Champions League final between the two teams on June 1, Elliott looked into the camera on a mobile phone and used discriminatory language about Kane in a short video.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Czech Republic's Ondrej Celustka (Right) Stops England's Mason Mount In Front Of Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik In Their Euro 2020 Qualifier On Friday Night. Afp-Jiji
Czech Republic downs England
It was a night of European soccer to forget for England, and one to remember for Andorra. England conceded a late goal against the Czech Republic on Friday and paid the price with its fi...
Japan's Genki Haraguchi takes a shot on goal against Mongolia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday night at Saitama Stadium. KYODO
Samurai Blue rout Mongolia 6-0 in 2022 World Cup qualifier
In the sumo ring, wrestlers from Mongolia rule the roost against their Japanese opponents. On the soccer pitch, Japan is clearly still king. Takumi Minamino scored in his third straight match...
Fans turn their backs and hold up signs in protest as the Chinese national anthem is played before a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Hong Kong and Iran on Sept. 10, 2019, in Hong Kong.
FIFA fines Hong Kong soccer body for China anthem protest
FIFA has fined Hong Kong's soccer federation 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,100) for fans disrespecting the Chinese national anthem before a World Cup qualifying game last month. Hong Kong...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott stands inside Wembley Stadium before an Aug. 4 match against Manchester City. | REUTERS

, , ,