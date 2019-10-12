Conor Dwyer retires after being suspended for doping

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Conor Dwyer of the United States announced his retirement Friday, shortly after receiving a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted into his hip.

The 30-year-old Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016 and an individual bronze in 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year.

His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he wouldn’t have been eligible to compete in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.