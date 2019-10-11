Eagles promote farm team skipper Hajime Miki to manager

The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles said Friday that Hajime Miki, who managed their farm team last season, will replace Yosuke Hiraishi at the helm of the Pacific League club.

This past season, the 42-year-old Miki, who ended his 12-year playing career in 2008, guided the Eagles’ minor-league affiliate to the Eastern League championship for the first time in the franchise’s 15-year history.

“I’m bracing myself” for the task ahead, Miki said.

“The team will work together as one toward that common goal of winning,” he said.

After the Eagles were eliminated in the first stage of the PL Climax Series, Rakuten general manager Kazuhisa Ishii opted not to renew Hiraishi’s contract, saying he needs to find a manager who is capable of rebuilding the team.

Hiraishi, 39, began running the Eagles as interim manager in June 2018 and was appointed manager after the season.