Takashi Kanai propels Sagan Tosu past FC Tokyo with extra-time winner

Kyodo

TOSU, SAGA PREF. – Takashi Kanai scored an extra-time winner as Sagan Tosu came from behind to beat J. League first-division frontrunner FC Tokyo 2-1 Saturday, denying the visitors the three points they needed to ensure their league lead.

The loss left FC Tokyo with 53 points, one ahead of the Kashima Antlers and Yokohama F. Marinos, who beat Jubilo Iwata 2-0 to keep the pressure on the leader. Kashima, with a superior goal difference over FC Tokyo, plays Cerezo Osaka on Sunday.

FC Tokyo, which managed to hold onto to top spot with a 1-1 draw at Matsumoto Yamaga last weekend, opened the scoring at Ekimae Real Estate Stadium in the 49th minute with Hirotaka Mita’s first goal, directly from a corner kick, since joining from Vissel Kobe in July.

But a hard-fought second half saw relegation-threatened Sagan level through Yohei Toyoda, who fired in a rebound in the 86th minute. Kanai’s 95th-minute goal was allowed to stand after an apparent hand ball by Toyoda was missed by officials.

Elsewhere, at Yamaha Stadium, an own goal and a Teruhito Nakagawa strike kept Yokohama F. Marinos third, trailing Kashima on goal difference, while Jubilo remained glued to the bottom of the table.

At Yurtec Stadium, Serginho’s second-minute effort gave Matsumoto Yamaga a 1-0 away win over Vegalta Sendai, who failed to convert any of their 10 shot attempts in the second half.

At Paloma Mizuho Stadium, Nagoya Grampus and Oita Trinita drew 1-1 after Shuhei Akasaki headed in a 91st-minute equalizer.

In Hiroshima, braces from Sho Inagaki and Tsukasa Morishima lifted Sanfrecce 6-2 over Vissel Kobe.

Sagan Tosu's Yohei Toyoda (left) and Takashi Kanai celebrate after the team's 2-1 home victory over FC Tokyo on Saturday. | KYODO

