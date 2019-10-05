Brooks Koepka, seen watching his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Thursday, missed the cut after an even-par 71 on Friday. | AP

More Sports / Golf

Brooks Koepka says missed cut in Las Vegas nothing to worry about

Reuters

LAS VEGAS – World No. 1 Brooks Koepka made his first appearance of the new PGA Tour season a brief one when he missed the cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open ion Friday.

Koepka added an even-par 71 to his opening 70, falling four shots short of qualifying for the weekend at TPC Summerlin on a day when four players shared the halfway lead.

After more than a month off since the Tour Championship, Koepka hardly looked fazed as he shook hands with playing companions Gary Woodland and Adam Scott at the final green.

He shrugged off his first missed cut since March as nothing to be concerned about, promising better things ahead in a fortnight when he defends his title at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea.

“I’m not disappointed. I feel very, very close. I’m just fine with where my game is. It will be good for Korea,” he said.

“I’m pleased the things I’ve been working on, wedges, distance control, spin control were spot-on this week so I’m very pleased with it.”

Koepka acknowledged not making a lot of putts, and speculated that his green-reading skills were a bit rusty.

Atop the leaderboard, local resident Kevin Na shot the day’s best score, a 62, to join fellow Americans Lucas Glover (63), Patrick Cantlay (64) and Brian Stuard (65) at 12-under 130.

Na has good memories of a course where he notched his first PGA Tour victory in 2011, and he certainly knows the lay of the land around and on the greens.

He sank three putts from longer than 35 feet, including a 60-foot monster at the first hole.

“I know the greens can be a little bumpy in the afternoon but I was making putts,” he said in what might qualify as a significant understatement.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Yuri Terao signs contract to play for ECHL's Colorado Eagles
Yuri Terao has signed with the Colorado Eagles, the top minor league team for the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, for the 2019-20 season, his management company said Friday. The 24-year-old fo...
The Jets' Mathieu Perreault is congratulated after scoring a third-period goal against the Devils on Friday in Newark, New Jersey.
Jets overcome 4-0 deficit to defeat Devils
The Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak over the New Jersey Devils to seven games in a way coach Paul Maurice can't recall in 25 years of coaching. The Jets overcame a late 4-0 s...
Dalilah Muhammad celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles world title in record-setting time on Friday in Doha.
Dalilah Muhammad breaks 400-meter hurdles world record at world championships
Dalilah Muhammad of the United States stormed to a world record-breaking victory in the women's 400-meter hurdles final, while Qatar celebrated a gold medal for high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brooks Koepka, seen watching his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Thursday, missed the cut after an even-par 71 on Friday. | AP

, ,