Yuto Horigome captures street title at X Games

Yuto Horigome won the skateboard street contest at the X Games in Minneapolis on Saturday with less than a year to go before the sport makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old Horigome showed off his Olympic form with an 89.00-point gold-medal score in the second of his three runs in the men’s street final to claim his first X Games title.

Two nollie 270 rail slides, one nose and one board, were the highlights of his effortless 45-second run.

American superstar Nyjah Huston took silver with 88.00 and Japanese 17-year-old Sora Shirai rounded off the podium with 87.00.

Earlier in the day, Rim Nakamura grabbed silver in the men’s BMX park contest, another event added to the 2020 Olympic program.

Horigome won the men’s title at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour stop in Los Angeles late last month, his first victory at a 2020 Games qualifying event.

The X Games is a multisport prize event featuring the world’s top athletes and does not count towards Olympic qualification.

On Friday, 13-year-old Misugu Okamoto won the women’s skateboard park competition, while her 10-year-old compatriot Cocona Hiraki finished second.

Hiraki made history by becoming the youngest female X Games competitor and youngest X Games medalist to date.