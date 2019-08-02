French referee Stephanie Frappart gestures during a Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Germany and Sweden on June 29 in Rennes, France. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Stephanie Frappart to become first female to officiate major UEFA men's event

AP

NYON, SWITZERLAND – Stephanie Frappart on Friday has been appointed as the referee for the European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, making her the first woman to officiate a major UEFA men’s showpiece event.

UEFA announced Frappart’s appointment on Friday, adding that the Frenchwoman will lead a team of predominantly female officials, with Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O’Neal from the Republic of Ireland serving as assistant referees.

“I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

It is not the first time a female has refereed a men’s UEFA competition match. Switzerland’s Nicole Petignat officiated three UEFA Cup qualifying-round matches between 2004 and 2009.

The Super Cup is the traditional curtain raiser to the season, between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League. This year it will take place at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on Aug. 14.

Frappart also became the first female referee to officiate a French league match in April. She has been promoted to the pool of French top-flight referees on a permanent basis for the upcoming season.

The 35-year-old was also in charge at the Women’s World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands.

“I hope the skill and devotion that Stéphanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream,” Ceferin said.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta controls the ball in Friday's match against Gamba Osaka. Iniesta scored a second-half goal in the 2-2 draw at Noevir Stadium.
Vissel Kobe stage late comeback to earn draw with Gamba Osaka
A spectacular Andres Iniesta penalty goal and a late Asahi Masuyama header earned a point for Vissel Kobe in a 2-2 home draw with Gamba Osaka on Friday night. Trailing by two, Iniesta was the pi...
Brazil captain Dani Alves, seen celebrating during a Copa America match in July, has signed a three-year deal with Sao Paulo.
Dani Alves signs deal with boyhood team Sao Paulo
Veteran Brazilian right-back Dani Alves signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo. The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona,...
Nicolas Pepe, seen celebrating a goal in Lille's Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais on Dec. 1, 2018, is transferring to Arsenal.
Arsenal breaks transfer record to sign winger Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal has broken its transfer record to sign winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille as the London club tries to return to the Champions League. The 24-year-old Cote d'Ivoire international is m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

French referee Stephanie Frappart gestures during a Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Germany and Sweden on June 29 in Rennes, France. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,