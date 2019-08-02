Brazil captain Dani Alves, seen celebrating during a Copa America match in July, has signed a three-year deal with Sao Paulo. | AFP-JIJI

Dani Alves signs deal with boyhood team Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO – Veteran Brazilian right-back Dani Alves signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo.

The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Brazilian media reports the deal is valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil,” the right-back said. “It is unreal, but I am here.”

Alves’s contract with PSG expired in July. The Brazilian said then he would like to remain in European soccer.

The right-back was Brazil’s captain in the latest Copa America title-winning campaign. He was also voted by organizers as the best player of the tournament.

Sao Paulo is in fifth position in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches, eight points behind leader Santos.

Alves has lifted an astonishing 40 trophies in his professional career and is still very fit.

He played all 90 minutes in several matches of the latest Copa America. The defender recently said he considers moving to midfield to extend his career.

Alves has not played since Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America final on July 7 at Maracanã Stadium.

Sao Paulo said the defender will be introduced to fans next week.

