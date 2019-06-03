Hideki Matsuyama lines up his put on the first hole of the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio. | AP

Hideki Matsuyama ends Memorial in sixth as Sunday charge fails to materialize

Kyodo

DUBLIN, OHIO - Hideki Matsuyama failed in his quest for a first tournament victory in two years when he finished sixth at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, eight shots behind American winner Patrick Cantlay.

Matsuyama, who entered the final round just four shots off the lead, played alongside Cantlay in the second-to-last group and shot an even-par 72 with three birdies, one bogey and one double bogey that left him 11-under for the tournament.

Cantlay, the former amateur world No. 1, dashed day-three leader Martin Kaymer’s hopes for a first win since 2014.

The 27-year-old shot an 8-under 64 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, his bogey-free round moving him past Kaymer and Australian Adam Scott to finish at 19-under overall, two shots clear of 2013 Masters winner and former world No. 1 Scott.

A day after turning in a 64, Matsuyama stumbled with a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, his second shot rolling into a pond, and further dug himself into a hole with a bogey on the 10th.

“I can mention so many good things and so many bad things,” Matsuyama said.

“Cantlay stayed calm and played at his own pace. I learned by watching him, as that’s the kind of game I have to play,” he said.

Matsuyama will skip the upcoming Canadian Open to prepare for the June 13-16 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, California.

