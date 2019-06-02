Retired Lakers great Jerry West, seen during his 2017 introduction as an advisor to the Clippers, will recieve the Presidential Medal of Freedom according to a Saturday tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Donald Trump says NBA great Jerry West to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

AP

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump says that Jerry West, the pro basketball great, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“The Great Jerry West will be receiving our Nation’s highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his outstanding career, both on and off the court,” according to the Trump Saturday night tweet. West, a member of the basketball Hall of Fame who played guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and played college basketball at West Virginia University. No date was announced for the award for the 81-year-old West, who has also worked as a basketball executive.

Trump recently gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfing great Tiger Woods and plans to give one later this month to Arthur Laffer, the economist known as a leading proponent of supply-side economics.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Japan point guard Nako Motohashi goes for a layup against Belgium on Sunday in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Japan sweeps Belgium; Saki Hayashi named series MVP
Japan's women's basketball team concluded a two-game exhibition series sweep of Belgium with a 84-71 win at Adastria Mito Arena on Sunday. Newcomer Saki Hayashi was the heroine for the s...
Clippers coach Doc Rivers is seen in a December 2013 file photo.
NBA fines Clippers $50,000 for Doc Rivers' comments about Kawhi Leonard
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Friday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule. The league did not specifically say what comments were determined to be fine-...
Rui Hachimura led Gonzaga University in scoring with 19.7 points per game this past season.
Hornets star Kemba Walker says Rui Hachimura will be 'a big name in the NBA'
While Rui Hachimura's immediate future in the NBA will be determined later this month, one established superstar believes the young forward will fit right in. Speaking to the media Frida...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Retired Lakers great Jerry West, seen during his 2017 introduction as an advisor to the Clippers, will recieve the Presidential Medal of Freedom according to a Saturday tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump. | AP

,