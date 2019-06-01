Clippers coach Doc Rivers is seen in a December 2013 file photo. | AP

Basketball / NBA

NBA fines Clippers $50,000 for Doc Rivers' comments about Kawhi Leonard

AP

TORONTO - The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Friday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

The league did not specifically say what comments were determined to be fine-worthy, other than saying it was in response to what Clippers coach Doc Rivers said about Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard “in a recent television appearance.”

Earlier in the week, he compared Leonard to Michael Jordan.

Leonard will be a free agent this summer, and the Clippers are expected to be the teams who will try to pursue him.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers is seen in a December 2013 file photo.

