Antonio Conte appointed Inter Milan coach

Antonio Conte has been named Inter Milan coach after being out of a job since June 2018 after being fired by English Premier League side Chelsea.

Inter made the widely expected announcement at 6 a.m. Friday on its website.

While details were not disclosed, the former Juventus coach reportedly signed a three-year contract with Inter.

Inter president Steven Zhang said, “I’m sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there. … I’m certain that he’ll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again.”

The announcement comes a day after Inter said that Luciano Spalletti had left the club.

Spalletti led the team to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. But he failed to win any silverware with the club.