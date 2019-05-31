Teruhito Nakagawa ignites Marinos in victory over Bellmare

Teruhito Nakagawa scored one goal and set up another in Yokohama F. Marinos’ 2-1 win at Shonan Bellmare on Friday night.

Nakagawa scored the winner in the 63rd minute at BMW Stadium. Keita Endo sent a low cross from the left. Brazilian forward Edigar Junio deflected it to Nakagawa, who pivoted toward the goal with a defender on his back and fired home.

“I was really desperate when I seized the ball, so I’m glad that led to a goal. We find space, and our playing style is all about going into that space. It’s important to be there,” said Nakagawa, who scored for the second straight game.

“It was a very tough game, and we kept running for the entire 90 minutes. That’s the reason why we were able to come out with the win.”

Both teams played aggressively from the outset, but Marinos came out as the victors in the day’s only J. League first-division match. While dominating 65 percent of possession, the visitors struggled to find their finishing touch after opening the scoring early.

Edigar Junio struck in the 12th minute, reacting to Nakagawa’s direct pass from the right side of the penalty area and driving it past Shonan goalkeeper Yota Akimoto.

The Brazilian, who made his J. League debut in February, now has six goals, including two in his last two games.

Kosuke Taketomi equalized for the home team in the 44th minute. Brazilian midfielder Leleu’s corner kick was cleared, but Shota Kobayashi dribbled into the penalty area and crossed to Taketomi in front of the goal.

Shonan maintained its momentum but was unable to make use of the scoring opportunities it created. Midfielder Temma Matsuda’s 89th-minute free kick was on target but saved by Marinos ‘keeper Park Il-gyu.

The win moved Marinos to 27 points, three back of leader FC Tokyo, which is coming off its first loss of the season last weekend.