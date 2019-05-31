Carter Stewart | AP

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Teenage pitcher Carter Stewart excited to begin pro career in Japan

Kyodo

NEWPORT, BEACH CALIFORNIA - Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks signee Carter Stewart said Thursday he has a “fantastic opportunity” starting his professional baseball career in Japan.

The first marquee American amateur to turn pro in Nippon Professional Baseball, the 19-year-old pitcher has signed a six-year deal with the Hawks that will guarantee him as much as $7 million.

Speaking to reporters before his departure from the United States, the Florida native said he felt confident in his groundbreaking decision to play across the Pacific.

“I made the decision that felt like it was the best for me at the time,” said Stewart, who is set to be introduced by the Hawks in Fukuoka on Monday. “The more I talked about it, the more it came to me that it was a great idea and I loved it.”

The right-hander was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Braves in last year’s draft out of high school, but he did not receive a satisfactory contract offer from the National League club, according to his management.

Stewart was 2-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 74-1/3 innings this season at Eastern Florida State College.

He began negotiating with the Hawks after they approached him at the start of the year. Stewart, who visited Japan before deciding to join the Pacific League club, said he had been impressed by the approach to baseball in the country.

“You can tell the pride they take in their players,” he said. “They spend a lot of time with each individual player and you can tell that each is getting good work.”

Stewart’s agent Scott Boras said the pitcher had the right mindset to adapt to life on and off the field in Japan.

“How Carter pitches, he has a soul that is well beyond his age. His learning aptitude is extraordinary,” Boras said.

Stewart will pitch in the Hawks’ farm system the remainder of this season, but could be ready for the top tier by next year, general manager Sugihiko Mikasa said.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning on Thursday night.
Angels pound Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in rout
Even without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, nullifying a highly anticipated matchup for Japanese baseball fans, the Los Angeles Angels had no problem solving Yusei Kikuchi this time around.
Carp hurler Sho Yamaguchi pitches against the Swallows on Thursday night at Jingu Stadium. Hiroshima hammered Tokyo Yakult, winning 13-0.
Carp rookie Sho Yamaguchi shines in first start as Swallows drop 14th straight
Rookie Sho Yamaguchi allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings in his starting debut on Thursday in the Hiroshima Carp's 13-0 victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. The Swallows were handed ...
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single to right field in the eighth inning against the Athletics on Wednesday in Oakland, California.
Angels capitalize on rare Matt Olson error in 11th inning
The Los Angeles Angels blew a pair of late two-run leads, including one by closer Hansel Robles, and ran themselves out a potentially big inning when Kole Calhoun got duped by Athletics shortstop M...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carter Stewart | AP

,