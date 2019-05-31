Angels pound Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in rout

Even without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, nullifying a highly anticipated matchup for Japanese baseball fans, the Los Angeles Angels had no problem solving Yusei Kikuchi this time around.

Kole Calhoun and Cesar Puello homered, Mike Trout had three RBIs and the Angels battered Kikuchi for six early runs in a 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The first matchup in the majors between Kikuchi and Ohtani was delayed when Ohtani was given the night off by Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus. Still, the Angels handed Kikuchi (3-3) a second straight miserable outing.

The rookie gave up 10 hits in 3⅓ innings, same as his previous game against Oakland. He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in 13 big league starts.

“I have to learn to grind through the games where I’m not having my best stuff,” Kikuchi said. “That was something I had to work on from my last start and it came up again today, so I’m still working through the adjustments.”

Kikuchi’s problems started immediately with Albert Pujols’ RBI single in the first after the left-hander opened the game with consecutive walks. Calhoun led off the second with his 11th home run and Puello followed an inning later with his second in eight at-bats since being brought up from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10 (10)

In Denver, Daniel Murphy hit an RBI single in the 10th to lead the hosts to a victory over Arizona.

The Rockies swept the four-game series and extended their winning streak to five games. Colorado’s last four wins at home have come on walk-offs by different players.

Trevor Story reached on a one-out double off Yoshihisa Hirano (0-2) and moved to third on a groundout by David Dahl. Arizona intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, and Murphy lined a single to left that scored Story.

Hirano, the Diamondbacks’ seventh pitcher, allowed two hits and a run and walked a batter in two-thirds of an inning.

In Other Games

Dodgers 2, Mets 0

Cardinals 5, Phillies 3

Rays 14, Twins 3

Brewers 11, Pirates 5

Giants 3, Marlins 1

Royals 4, Rangers 2

White Sox 10, Indians 4

Red Sox at Yankees — ppd.