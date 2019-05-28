Brazil defender Dani Alves is seen in a November 2017 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Dani Alves replaces Neymar as Brazil captain for Copa America

AFP-JIJI

RIO DE JANEIRO - Dani Alves will replace Neymar as the captain of the Brazilian national team in the Copa America, the country’s soccer announced Monday.

“The decision was communicated to Neymar by (coach) Tite on Saturday,” Confederação Brasileira de Futebol said in a statement about the striker, who was handed a three-match suspension for lashing out at a spectator following Paris Saint-Germain’s shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final earlier this month.

Eight-time winner Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

Neymar, 27, missed the humiliating 7-1 World Cup semifinal defeat by Germany in 2014 due to injury after fracturing his back in the previous round.

A year earlier, he was named player of the tournament at the Confederations Cup as Brazil won the competition for a record fourth time.

