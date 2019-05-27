Kenta Maeda wins in return from injury

Kenta Maeda returned from the 10-day injured list and earned his sixth victory of the season, after the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with an 11-7 win on Sunday.

Maeda (6-2) allowed three runs while striking out four over five innings at PNC Park, as the Dodgers’ offense turned out a three-run fifth and a six-run sixth to overwhelm the hosts.

“I think the game was better than the result of giving up three runs,” Maeda said. “I didn’t feel any different (than before going on the injured list) and I was able to throw with good sense. I’m just out of throwing power now.”

The Japanese right-hander gave up the Dodgers’ lead on a two-run homer to Bryan Reynolds in the second, but retired 12 of the next 15 batters. He conceded a solo shot to Adam Frazier in the bottom of the fifth, before exiting with Los Angeles 4-3 up.

Justin Turner scored three runs while achieving his first five-hit game, Matt Beaty contributed four RBIs, and Corey Seager and Joc Pederson homered for the visitors. Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer (1-5) was tagged with his fifth loss.

Maeda had been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor contusion on May 17.

Angels 7, Rangers 6

In Anaheim, Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun scored on wild pitches in a six-run seventh inning that gave the Angels a comeback win over Texas.

Trout hit a solo shot in the first, his 12th home run of the year. He was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani, who was 0-for-3, tied it at 5-5 in the seventh with a sacrifice fly off reliever Jeffrey Springs (2-1). Trout and Calhoun then scored on wild pitches in consecutive plate appearances. Luis Rengifo had a two-run single during the rally.

Red Sox 4, Astros 1

In Houston, Rafael Devers homered off Justin Verlander, and Boston took advantage of two errors by the Astros to avoid a series sweep.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3) held Houston to one run and four hits in six innings, improving to 5-1 in his last eight starts.

Houston lost for just the fifth time in 22 games and finished the regular season 4-2 against the Red Sox, who beat the Astros 4-1 in the ALCS last season on the way to a World Series championship.

Verlander (8-2) permitted three runs and six hits in seven innings, striking out six.

Athletics 7, Mariners 1

In Oakland, Matt Chapman homered for the second consecutive day, Josh Phegley also went deep and had three RBIs, and the streaking Athletics won their ninth straight, beating Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.

Brett Anderson allowed one run in 6⅓ innings to win after being forced out of his previous start with a cervical strain. Anderson (6-3) struck out four and walked four, but got the Mariners to hit into double plays in three straight innings.

Seattle’s Jay Bruce hit his 300th career double in the second and his 299th homer in the seventh. Bruce needs one home run to become the eighth active player with 300 doubles and 300 homers.

Mike Leake (3-6) took the loss.

Braves 4, Cardinals 3 (10)

In St. Louis, Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning after Atlanta rallied from three runs down in the ninth.

The Braves have won 12 of 16 and captured their fifth successive series by winning two of three from St. Louis.

In the 10th, Freddie Freeman reached on an infield single with one out and moved to second on a walk to Josh Donaldson and advanced to third on Nick Markakis’ fly ball to center field. After Austin Riley was intentionally walked to load the bases, McCann drew a five-pitch walk from Tyler Webb (0-1) that brought in Freeman with the go-ahead run.

Jacob Webb (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless ninth and Luke Jackson got the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 tries.

Brewers 9, Phillies 1

In Milwaukee, Brandon Woodruff allowed a solo homer but was otherwise perfect over eight innings, Christian Yelich hit his NL-leading 21st home run and the Brewers connected five times against Philadelphia.

Woodruff (7-1) retired his first 15 batters before Andrew Knapp opened the sixth with his first homer. Woodruff struck out a career-high 10, fanning the final batter in each of his innings while matching a career high with 24 outs — a mark he set in his previous outing against Atlanta.

In Other Games

Reds 10, Cubs 2

Nationals 9, Marlins 6

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2

Royals 8, Yankees 7 (10)

Rays 6, Indians 3

Twins 7, White Sox 0

Rockies 8, Orioles 7

Blue Jays 10, Padres 1

Mets 4, Tigers 3