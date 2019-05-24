Figure Skating

Satoko Miyahara enhances Benoit Richaud's growing influence in Japan

by Jack Gallagher

Daisuke Takahashi, Kaori Sakamoto, Mai Mihara, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Bradie Tennell.

These are just some of the prominent skaters who have chosen to work with rising choreographer Benoit Richaud over the past few years.

Now two more names can be added to the list, and one is a very big star.

Four-time national champion and two-time senior world medalist Satoko Miyahara has had her short program for next season arranged by Richaud, she announced Friday morning on her blog.

It is a hip-hop number to a combination of three songs — “Yalla,” “Tabla & Percussion Solo,” Egyptian Disco” (Buddha Bar Edit) / DJ Disse.

Miyahara’s training partner, Yuna Shiraiwa, has also joined the Richaud stable as she heads into her third senior season. The French choreographer has created Shiraiwa’s free skate for the 2019-20 campaign.

Richaud worked with Miyahara and Shiraiwa on their new programs at the Kansai University rink in Osaka last month.

Miyahara and Shiraiwa represent a growing trend of Japanese skaters who are turning to the 31-year-old Richaud for his innovative programs. Earlier last month, one of Japan’s top juniors, Moa Iwano, signed on with Richaud, who designed her programs for next season in Beijing.

Richaud is without question a man in demand these days. By teaming up with the 21-year-old Miyahara, he knows he is working with a skater who is universally revered in the sport. The Kyoto native is hoping to get back on the podium at the world championships in 2020 after finishing sixth behind teammate Rika Kihira and Kaori Sakamoto in Saitama in March.

“Although it is a song contrary to my own image until now, I chose the music because I thought, ‘What changed slightly as a new challenge,’ ” Miyahara wrote on her blog. “It’s a difficult program with lots of moves that I had not had before, but I want to skate it.”

Miyahara’s free skate for next season was set up by veteran choreographer Lori Nichol to the theme from “Schindler’s List.”

Shiraiwa, 17, trains with Miyahara under veteran coach Mie Hamada, and raised more than ¥14 million through a crowdfunding campaign as she bids to make Japan’s team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Four-time national champion and two-time world medalist Satoko Miyahara joins a list of Japanese skaters to have programs choreographed by Benoit Richaud. | KYODO

