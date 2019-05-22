Sumo

Sumo 101: Large rikishi

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

The first thing that comes to mind when people think of sumo is the size of the participants.

While the height of most wrestlers doesn’t generally exceed that of athletes in many other sports, the weight, especially at the top level, is far greater.

Offensive linemen in football probably come closest. Weighing 140 kg and standing 195 cm tall on average, the modern day NFL O-Line is filled with athletes whose size rivals rikishi.

Thanks to rikishi like Enho, Terutsuyoshi and Ishiura, the current makuuchi division average height is also quite a bit shorter at 183 cm.

Sumo’s top division, however, is 24 kg heavier on average, which is a reflection of the fact that wrestlers don’t have to run and can focus even more on building a body that generates explosive force in a confined space.

The record holder in the top division was former ozeki Konishiki, who tipped the scales at 285 kg. To put that in perspective, it’s a full 58 kg heavier than the current heaviest rikishi Ichinojo, who weighs 227 kg.

Konishiki wasn’t the heaviest of all time, though. That title goes to Orora.

The Russian, who never went past sumo’s third-highest division, hit 294 kg just prior to his retirement last year.

Even that pales in comparison with the biggest sumo wrestler of all time.

Emmanuel Yarbrough, who died in 2015, held the Guinness World Record for the heaviest athlete. Standing 203 cm and reaching a peak weight of 400 kg, Yarbrough had more success in the ring than any other American amateur sumo wrestler.

The 1995 world champion, a Virginia native, was the first ever non-Japanese or Mongolian gold medalist.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Sekiwake Tochinoshin reacts after losing his bout against No. 4 maegashira Abi on Day 11 of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday.
Asanoyama takes lead as rivals slip
Yokozuna Kakuryu and sekiwake Tochinoshin both suffered upsets on Wednesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, with each falling one win behind rank-and-file wrestler Asanoyama on a bad day al...
Diminutive Mainoumi fells the gigantic Konishiki at the 1994 Kyushu Basho in Fukuoka. Mainoumi won sumo's Technique Prize five times during his career.
Sumo 101: Small rikishi
Sumo has no weight classes. The David vs. Goliath clashes that arise as a result of that lack of regulation are a big part of the sport's appeal for many fans. When a diminutive ...
Yokozuna Kakuryu (top) sends No. 4 maegashira Abi to defeat on Tuesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Three wrestlers tied for lead at 9-1
There were no big surprises at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, with yokozuna Kakuryu and sekiwake Tochinoshin both emerging victorious to stay in a three-way tie for the lead. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian rikishi Orora, weighing in at 294 kg prior to his 2018 retirement, was the heaviest wrestler in professional sumo history. | KYODO

, , ,